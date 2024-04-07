Central agencies attacked in Bengal as TMC wants to protect corrupt leaders: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Sunday that the TMC desires a free license for corruption and violence in West Bengal, which is why central agencies investigating such cases face attacks in the state.

While addressing a mega rally in Jalpaiguri, Modi also claimed that ''TMC's syndicate Raj'' prevails in West Bengal, and the party is only interested in protecting its corrupt leaders.

''The TMC government seeks to have a free pass for looting and terror in Bengal. To shield its extortionist and corrupt leaders, the TMC orchestrates attacks on central investigative agencies when they come here,'' he said.

Modi's comments come a day after an NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when attempting to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

''The TMC is a party that disrespects India's constitution and Rule of Law,'' he said.

The attack on NIA on Saturday evoked memories of January 5 when a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali during a search at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was later suspended, in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system.

Modi mentioned that the situation in the state is such that ''the court has to intervene'' in various matters.

The prime minister accused the TMC government of impeding the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes for the poor in the state.

''The TMC is not allowing the central funds to reach the poor people of the state. They want the central funds in their own account first. The syndicate Raj of TMC is going on across West Bengal. The TMC government is putting brakes on central schemes for the welfare of the poor,'' he said.

Claiming that the Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 3,000 crore from corrupt leaders of the TMC in various corruption cases in Bengal, Modi said suggestions are being taken on ways to return the money to those who have given it.

''I guarantee you that the money looted by corrupt leaders will be given back to the poor people who had to give money to get jobs,'' he said.

Modi alleged that the opposition alliance is busy indulging in politics of lies and deceit.

''I am saying remove corruption; the opposition is saying 'save the corrupt.' I will ensure the corrupt are punished, and the poor get justice. After June 4 (when Lok Sabha poll results will be announced), more stringent action will be taken against the corrupt,'' he said.

The prime minister said, ''The TMC, Left, and the Congress have formed INDI Alliance to protect the corrupt.'' Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders emerged, Modi assured people that the culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend the rest of their lives in jail.

''The entire country has witnessed what happened in Sandeshkhali. Don't you think Sandeshkhali culprits should get strong punishment?'' he remarked.

During a rally at Cooch Behar on April 4, Modi had said that the culprits of Sandeshkhali will have to spend the rest of their lives in jail.

Urging people to elect a strong and stable government, Modi said, ''The stronger the central government, the stronger the trust of the world in Bharat.'' ''I work 24x7 for 2047. The past 10 years of the NDA government were dedicated to easing the lives of marginalized communities. You supported me, and I decided to transform the landscape of India. What you have seen in the last 10 years is just a trailer,'' he said.

The prime minister also came down heavily on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, without mentioning him by name, who recently objected to raising the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 by BJP leaders during poll campaigns in other states.

''The Congress president thinks Article 370 has nothing to do with other states. Is Jammu and Kashmir not an integral part of the country? This reflects their divisive mindset. It was Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a Bengali, who fought against Article 370 and gave his life for the cause,'' said Modi.

Reaching out to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population of the Jalpaiguri constituency, he said the BJP has facilitated the empowerment of all during the last decade, including the SC/ST community and women. ''TMC is against the interests of the poor and the SC/ST community,'' he said.

To woo lakhs of tea garden workers in the region, Modi blamed the TMC for being "responsible for the woes of the tea industry in West Bengal.'' ''TMC is against the interests of the tea garden workers of West Bengal and has consistently exploited them. The TMC leaders have bungalows, but the tea garden workers are deprived of benefits," he said.

The TMC dubbed Modi's allegations as baseless.

''The prime minister was speaking of corruption, but the BJP shelters corrupt people. And regarding attacks on central agencies, these agencies are working as frontal organisations of the BJP and are targeting TMC leaders,'' TMC leader Santanu Sen said.

At the beginning of his speech, Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a storm in Jalpaiguri last week.

