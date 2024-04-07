Sukhu govt has not only lost majority but also public respect: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday hit out at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government and said that it has not only lost majority but also public respect.

The former chief minister said that the government should resign on moral grounds.

Talking to media persons in Mandi, Thakur also targeted Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh and her son and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh stating that they played a major role in instigated the rebels and later took a 'U' turn, a statement issued here said.

Vikramaditya Singh would now be known as ''Pal Pal Paltu Ram'' for frequently changing his stand, he said.

Thakur said the Congress is indulging in malicious propaganda against BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, and raking up issues on which she has already clarified.

The BJP would complain to the Election Commission in case the Congress continued its diatribes, he added.

Asking the chief minister to stop blaming the BJP for the present crisis, he said that Sukhu was himself responsible for present mess and the Congress was in such a precarious situation that the MLAs are quitting the party and sitting MPs are shying away from contesting the elections.

Earlier addressing the conference of Scheduled Caste Morcha of Balh constituency in Mandi district, Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for welfare of every section of the society and people want to see him as the PM for the third time.

