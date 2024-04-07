"BJP is most corrupt party since independence...": AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is the most corrupt political party since the nation got independence, adding that its leaders should be investigated for committing "electoral bonds scam". "You cannot trust them on anything. BJP is most corrupt party since independence. They are openly involved in corruption. In the BJP tenure, a total of off Rs 15 lakh crore of various businessmen has been written off. In their tenure, demonetisation scam, Hindenburg report which revealed another scam, electoral bond scam happened," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Singh alleged that BJP gave away contracts worth Rs 3.8 lakh crore to various companies who donated it through electoral bond scheme. "BJP leaders should be investigated for electoral bonds scam. ED, CBI, IT should investigate it. BJP got donations of thousands of crores, and they gave away contracts worth Rs 3.8 lakh crore to those business companies. It is the BJP which has done the liquor policy scam, now even money trail is found," he said.

Sharing his experience of his time at Tihar Jail for nearly six months, AAP Rajya Sabha MP said that his rights were similar to any other prisoner. "The first 11 days (in jail) were tough but my rights were similar to that of a jailed person. During the first 11 days, I was not even getting those rights which other prisoners were getting. From 3 pm to 7pm, we were not allowed to go out. I was not allowed to go to badminton court," he said.

On the data revealed by jail administration that his weight was increased during jail time, Sanjay Singh said, "What is wrong if I gain weight?. I weighed 79 kg but my weight increased to 81.7 kg when I left (the jail). BJP is sending a good message for us that if AAP workers are sent to jail then they will focus on their health with full determination. What they want that we should die there only," he said. The Supreme Court earlier this week granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last October in an alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy scam. He spent six months in jail.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4, 2023, in the case. Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also arrested and sent to judicial custody until April 15. Manish Sisodia is also in judicial custody in this case. (ANI)

