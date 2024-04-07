TMC attacks agencies to shield the corrupt, says Modi; Mamata calls probe teams BJP's 'extended arm'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Sunday that the TMC desires a free license for corruption and violence in West Bengal, which is why central agencies investigating such cases face attacks in the state.

While addressing a mega rally in Jalpaiguri in north Bengal, Modi also claimed that ''TMC's syndicate Raj'' prevails in West Bengal, and the party is only interested in protecting its corrupt leaders.

''The TMC government seeks to have a free pass for loot and terror in Bengal. To shield its extortionist and corrupt leaders, the TMC orchestrates attacks on central investigative agencies when they come here,'' he said.

Modi's comments come a day after an NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when attempting to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

Addressing an election rally in Purulia district on the same day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that central probe agencies were working as ''extended arms'' of the BJP.

''Agencies such as the NIA, ED and CBI are being used to harass TMC leaders. They are carrying out raids without prior information, and barging into homes. What would women do if someone entered their house when everyone was asleep in the dead of night?'' she asked.

The Saturday attack on NIA stirred up memories of January 5 when a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali during a search at the house of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was later suspended, in connection with alleged irregularities in the public distribution system.

Urging the gathering at Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district to "teach the TMC a lesson in these elections" so that "deposits of its candidates get forfeited", Modi called the attacks on agencies a reflection of how "law and Constitution are getting trampled" under the watch of the Bengal government. He mentioned that the situation in the state is such that ''the court has to intervene'' in various matters.

Banerjee, on the other hand, alleged the agencies were "asking TMC leaders to either join the BJP or face action".

The Trinamool chief claimed the BJP was booking all the rest houses, lodges and helipads for its leaders, depriving the TMC, which was affecting the level-playing field.

''The NIA is enquiring at the guest houses to know if any TMC leader was staying there. It is keeping us under surveillance," she alleged.

Up north, the Prime Minister accused the TMC government of impeding implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes in the state.

Stating that the Centre had disbursed Rs 30,000 crore to the Bengal government under the PM rural housing scheme, Modi said, ''We wanted the money to be sent directly to beneficiaries. But the TMC wants the central funds in their own account first. How can I allow them to loot people's money?" Claiming that funds for the piped drinking water project never benefited the poor in the state, Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee government of also putting brakes on projects like Ayushman Bharat health scheme, free gas connections and PM Kisaan.

Banerjee though claimed that her government had sent a list of 11 lakh people eligible for houses under PM-Awas Yojana to the Centre, the BJP used the details in that list to "call up the people, asking them to apply afresh".

"Please don't make any fresh applications. After elections, we will build houses for all 11 lakh people with the state's own funds,'' she said in Purulia.

Stating that the ED has attached properties worth Rs 3,000 crore from TMC leaders in various corruption cases, Modi said suggestions were being taken on ways to return the money to those who had paid it.

''It is my guarantee that those who amassed wealth by looting the people would be adequately punished so that the poor get justice,'' he said.

Modi alleged that the opposition alliance was indulging in politics of lies and deceit.

''While I am saying remove corruption, the opposition is saying 'save the corrupt.' After June 4 (when Lok Sabha poll results will be announced), action against the corrupt would get far more stringent,'' he said.

Banerjee, meanwhile, took on the BJP stating the Centre had sent 136 teams to the state to find the irregularities alleged by its leaders.

''But, what came out in the investigation? Please issue a white paper,'' she demanded.

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders emerged, Modi assured people that the culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend the rest of their lives in jail.

''The entire country has witnessed what happened in Sandeshkhali. Don't you think Sandeshkhali culprits should get exemplary punishment?'' he remarked.

Banerjee, on the other hand, claimed the BJP was shedding ''crocodile tears'' in Bengal, where women are worshipped, but turned a blind eye to the ''atrocities in Manipur where a woman was paraded naked''.

Stressing the need to elect a strong and stable government, Modi said, ''The stronger the central government, the more Bharat earns the trust of the world.'' ''I work 24x7 for 2047. The past 10 years of my life were devoted to easing the lives of marginalised communities. You supported me, and I decided to transform the country. But what you have seen in the past decade is just a trailer for a lot more I plan to achieve,'' the PM said, while elaborating on his idea of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Modi, while avoiding a direct mention of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge's name, slammed him for objecting to the BJP's raising of the Article 370 abrogation issue during poll campaigns in other states.

''The Congress president thinks Article 370 has nothing to do with other states. Is Kashmir not an integral part of the country? This reflects their divisive mindset. It was Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, a Bengali, who fought against Article 370 and gave his life for the cause,'' said Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)