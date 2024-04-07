"No riots occurred in last seven years in UP...": CM Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress party during a public rally in Rajasthan's Dasua and said that curfews were previously imposed in the country under Congress rule, such measures are no longer necessary in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath emphasized that there have been no riots in the state over the past seven years, attributing this to the BJP's commitment to providing security to the people.

"Congress used to impose curfews. Now, curfews are not imposed in UP. There have been no riots in the past seven years. The BJP provides security to the people. This election is not just an election but an opportunity to make the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' a reality. We are looking at a transforming India," he said. The Chief Minister also addressed a public rally in Sikar district, saying that a very prestigious newspaper in Britain, The Guardian, published an article saying that in the last two years, more than 20 terrorists in Pakistan have been targeted and killed.

"The newspaper accused Indian intelligence agencies of this. Only they can tell the source of their information. But terrorism is a problem, and the only solution to this problem lies with India. We not only say 'Ram-Ram' as a greeting; we also perform Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, 'hum atankwadiyon ka Ram naam satya hai bhi kar dete hain' (we also kill terrorists)," he added. He further accused the Congress party of protecting terrorists, "The only difference is that we sent a terrorist where he was supposed to be and the Congress government fed him biryani."

Earlier in the day, at a public meeting in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "This is 'new India' that knows to protect its citizens and international borders... In 1952, Congress gave a wound to India by implementing Article 370 in Kashmir, PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, by abrogating Article 370, ended terrorism, forever." "Now, no one can shelter terrorists and naxals in India. On one side, it's The Guardian's report that says that terrorists are being killed in Pakistan, and the world is taking terrorism as a burden. On the other side, it's Congress that starved the poor and fed biryani to terrorists; PM Modi has been giving free rations to 80 crore people for the last 4 years and will continue to give for the upcoming 5 years," he added. (ANI)

