Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address rally in Bastar on Monday
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-04-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a BJP leader said.
He will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 19, Anurag Agarwal, the Chhattisgarh BJP's media co-in charge said on Sunday.
Polls for the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Results will be declared on June 4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress nominates JNU professor, former MLA for two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand
JD(U) announces candidates for all 16 Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch against Opposition on corruption issue hollow: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
Lok Sabha polls: SP fields S T Hasan from Moradabad, changes its Bijnor candidate