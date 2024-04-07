Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to address rally in Bastar on Monday

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-04-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 21:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a BJP leader said.

He will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 19, Anurag Agarwal, the Chhattisgarh BJP's media co-in charge said on Sunday.

Polls for the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Results will be declared on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

