"Investigative agencies go to places where there is proof of corruption," says BJP's Ravi Kishan

On AAP allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravi Kishan, the BJP MP from Gorakhpur, lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that the investigative agencies only go after corrupt people and that it is not a time to behave like a child. "Why don't investigative agencies visit other people's houses? If someone is involved in corruption, only then will agencies raid their house. This is not the time to behave childishly," said Ravi Kishan.

"Investigative agencies only go to places where there is proof of corruption or something fishy happens and there is some kind of major corruption that has affected the economy. NIA is a very strong agency," he added further. Calling the opposition's behaviour immature, he said, "They want to finish agencies, but this way the country will be finished... The opposition should not say immature things."

He added that the people are educated and well aware of what is going on around them. The decades of fooling people are long gone. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an excise policy scam.

Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency on charges of corruption in relation to the case. It is the first time in independent India that a serving Chief Minister has been arrested. The move came after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them "illegal." The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2022, which was later scrapped.While Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.

Nair was among the first people to be arrested by the CBI in the case in 2022. Subsequently, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were arrested in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on April 2 granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested on October 4, 2023, in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. (ANI)

