"BJP will incite riots in West Bengal on April 17": Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Cautioning the people in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will "incite riots" in the state on April 17 ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a public meeting, Mamata Banerjee said, "Hold rallies and meetings but do not riot. It is they (BJP) who will riot. Voting is on April 19 and they will riot on April 17. Lord Ram does not tell you to riot but these people will riot and by rioting, they will get the NIA to enter the state."

Earlier today, categorically denying any mala fide in its recent actions in West Bengal's Bhupatinagar area, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) refuted the allegations of unlawful actions levelled against it and dismissed the entire controversy as unfortunate. The NIA made it clear that its actions were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated, as part of it's ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to the fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion that killed three people in Naruabila village, PS Bhupatinagar district, Purba Medinipur, in West Bengal.

The NIA has reiterated that it's team came under violent attack by an unruly mob when they went to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with it's probe in the said case. After an attack on the officials of the National Investigation Agency in the Purba Medinipur area of West Bengal, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that attacks on central agencies cannot be justified.

"We condemn the attack on ED, CBI, and NIA in Bengal by government-supported goons. Whether NIA and CBI are right or not, is a different issue, but the way these agencies are being misused, INDIA alliance has been agitating against it. I cannot justify these attacks on the central agencies. We have the judiciary, which can be approached in case of any grievance," he said. The NIA on Saturday arrested two accused, Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity, for their involvement in the crude bomb explosion case.

Following the Special Court's order, the NIA conducted the searches on Saturday, which culminated in the arrest of the two accused, who were found to be involved in the case. Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

