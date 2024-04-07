PM Narendra Modi will address public in Chandrapur district on Monday: Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Monday, a government official said. The BJP has nominated the state’s Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19.

