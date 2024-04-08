Left Menu

LS polls: Atishi on three-day visit to Assam to campaign for AAP

For the next three days, I will be in Assam and share Kejriwal jis dream of a developed India and his fight against dictatorship with everyone, Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi.AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 09:45 IST
LS polls: Atishi on three-day visit to Assam to campaign for AAP
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AAP leader Atishi will be on a three-day visit to Assam starting Monday to campaign for her party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

She will be campaigning in Dibrugarh and Tezpur districts, according to the AAP.

''Kejriwal's revolution will come to Assam as well. For the next three days, I will be in Assam and share Kejriwal ji's dream of a developed India and his fight against dictatorship with everyone,'' Atishi said in a post on X in Hindi.

AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

While Kejriwal has denied any wrongdoing, the ED told the Delhi High Court last week that the chief minister was the ''kingpin'' and the ''key conspirator'' of the ''excise scam'' and there were ''reasons to believe'' on the basis of material in its possession that he was guilty of the offence of money laundering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024