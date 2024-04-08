Left Menu

"Congress will stop Agniveer scheme," promises Kharge

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the country, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre saying that there is a lot of anger and strong opposition among the youth of the country regarding the Agniveer scheme.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 18:23 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the country, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led centre saying that there is a lot of anger and strong opposition among the youth of the country regarding the Agniveer scheme. He said that wherever the BJP ministers of the PM Modi government are going, they have to say that they will reconsider this, and make changes and improvements.

"You wake up early in the morning and do rigorous physical and mental preparations so that you can serve Mother India," he slammed. Kharge called the Agniveer scheme an insult to the youth's hard work.

He said, "Agniveer Yojana has kept the value of your service for only 4 years. This is not only an insult to your hard work, it is also a breach of national security." "Congress Party will stop the Agniveer scheme imposed by Modi government. This is Congress' guarantee to the courageous youth of the country," he ensured.

Earlier in the day, Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for equating the Congress manifesto with 'Muslim League ideology', saying the manifesto reflects the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore people of India. The Congress chief alleged that "Modi-Shah's political and ideological ancestors supported the British and Muslim League against the Indians in the freedom struggle".

In a series of long posts on X, he said, "Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the 'Congress Nyay Patra' guided and shaped according to the aspirations, needs and demands of common Indians". "Modi-Shah's ideological ancestors opposed Mahatma Gandhi's call for "Quit India" in 1942, which was the movement chaired by Maulana Azad," Kharge said.

It is noteworthy that the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

