Lok Sabha polls: Chiranjeevi donates Rs 5 crore to Jana Sena party

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Telgu superstar Chiranjeevi donated Rs 5 crore of funds to the Jana Sena party. Chiranjeevi's younger brother Pawan Kalyan is the chief of the Jana Sena party which is contesting Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, alongside TDP and BJP.

Jana Sena Chief Kalyan met the Tollywood superstar and his brother Chiranjeevi at a movie shooting location. Pawan Kalyan's second brother Naga Babu also accompanied him. Pawan Kalyan took his brother Chiranjeevi's blessings at the shooting location.

In a press note released by the Jana Sena office stated that on the occasion, Chiranjeevi handed over a Rs 5 crore check to the Pawan Kalyan for party donation to conduct elections. The Jana Sena chief went to Pochampally, 80 kilometres from Hyderabad, where Chiranjeevi was shooting his new film, Vishambhara. The two brothers had a chat about politics and other things during their meeting.

Notably, the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)