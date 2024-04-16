ECI directs Andhra Pradesh govt that MCC will be applicable to government advisors too

The Election Commission of India has directed the Andhra Pradesh government that the Model Code of Conduct will be applicable to the private advisors to the state government mutatis mutandis (with necessary changes) as applicable to ministers of the government, sources told ANI. This comes after various complaints were received regarding conduct of the advisors and it was found that instead their specified work, they are indulging into the political campaign and even organising press conferences criticising the opposition parties.

It has been brought to the notice of Commission that all 40 advisors to the Andhra Pradesh government are appointed through executive orders only and these advisors are in the rank of Cabinet Minister to the Andhra Pradesh government and almost all of them are drawing pay and allowances from the consolidated fund of the state government, the source further said. The ECI in its directions to Chief Secretary on Tuesday has categorically mentioned that any violation of the above directions of the Commission will be viewed seriously and subject to Commission's stern action under the provision of MCC and the relevant Laws, etc. as applicable, it added.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be simultaneously held on May 13. The counting of votes will happen for June 4. Notably, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and it send 25 seats in the Lok Sabha.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, YSRCP won 22 seats and TDP could only win three seats. (ANI)

