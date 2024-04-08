BJP MLAs forcefully removed from Delhi Assembly after requesting discussion on DJB 'irregularities'

BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday as they protested in the House pressing for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The proceedings of the House began with members raising issues of their constituencies. However, the BJP legislators started demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the DJB. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected the request and asked the opposition members to sit down.

As the BJP MLAs continued to press their demand, Goel asked marshals to escort them out of the House.

Later, the eight BJP MLAs held a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the assembly premises.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the BJP has been maintaining for a long time that the DJB ''scam'' is bigger than the liquor scam and ruling AAP leaders have always tried to evade questions in this regard.

The finance department of the Delhi government has informed the Supreme Court that in the last nine years, there is an amount of Rs 28,400 crore for which there is no account, he claimed.

On one hand, Delhi's Water Minister Atishi says that they are not being given money, while on the other hand, the audit of the Jal Board's accounts has not been done since 2016-17, Sachdeva claimed.

''Atishi should understand that it is illegal to give money to any government department indefinitely without an audit and that is why today there is a scam in the Jal Board,'' he alleged.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the AAP government's own report is saying that the Jal Board is in loss of Rs 73,000 crore and no one can account for the Rs 28,400 crore.

The money given to the water board was spent for other purpose and a loss of crores was incurred, Bidhuri alleged, adding such an important issue should be discussed because people are frustrated and troubled.

There was no immediate reaction available from Aam Aadmi Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)