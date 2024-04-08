Congress committed scams in all three worlds: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday came down heavily on the Congress, accusing it of committing scams in all the three worlds and said the party did not spare the sky, underground and water.

Addressing an election rally in Rampur on Monday in favour of the BJP candidates, Nadda attacked the INDIA bloc and said, ''Modi ji is saying to end corruption and that none of the corrupt persons will be spared. All of them will go to jail.'' Further quoting Modi, he said the 'gathbandhan' (alliance) is saying that the corrupt should be ''saved'' and they are ''engaged'' in it.

Nadda also addressed a rally in Bijnor.

''Did the Congress not commit the coal scam? Did the Congress not commit CWG scam, 2G scam, 3G scam, AugustaWestland scam, submarine scam?'' he said in Rampur.

In other words, the opposition bloc committed scams in all the three ''loks'' (worlds), Nadda said.

''They did not spare the 'nabh' (sky), 'paataal' (below the surface of the Earth) and 'jal' (water). The Congress committed corruption in the three worlds,'' he said.

Later, addressing an election rally in Dhampur in Bijnor district, Nadda said, ''Earlier, U in UP stood for 'utpeedan' (harassment) and P stood for 'pakshpaat' (partiality). Today, U stands for 'ummeed' (hope) and P stands for 'pragati' (progress).'' Attacking the previous governments, he said, ''Those governments were not for everyone. Those governments belonged to a particular caste. Today, under the leadership of Modi ji, the government of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, that is, Sabka Sarkar is running.'' He also alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav committed the laptop scam, the Gomti (river) front scam and foodgrain scam. Similarly, senior RJD leader Lalu Prasad committed fodder scam and job in lieu of land scam, he further alleged. Attacking DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the BJP chief said, ''Do you know that the income of Stalin is Rs 1.32 lakh crore. There is no source of this income. (Former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also committed the scam.

''Has (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Keriwal not committed the liquor scam? This 'ghamandiya' (arrogant) alliance is nothing but an alliance of the corrupt people,'' he said.

Nadda also said former Congress presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, the DMK ministers and the ministers of the Mamta Banerjee government are on bail.

He asked the audience whether Soren, Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, TMC ministers, KCR's daughter K Kavitha and veteran SP leader from Rampur Azam Khan are in jail or not.

''All these leaders of the 'ghamandia' alliance are either on bail or in jail,'' he said.

Listing the ''parivarvadi'' (dynastic) parties, he mentioned the Nehru-Gandhi family of the Congress, Abdullahs of the National Conference (NC), Muftis of the PDP, Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Yadavs of the SP in UP and RJD in Bihar, Banerjees of the TMC, Thackerays of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Chautala family besides KCR-KTR-Kavitha of the BRS, Karunanidhi-MK Stalin-Udhayanidhi of the DMK, and Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule of the NCP. ''They have to save their families and indulge in corruption,'' Nadda said.

Modi has changed the 'dhaara' (wave) and culture of politics. Now, there is the politics of development, he said.

''When some people tried to divide the country on the caste lines, Modi ji said he will move on the path of GYAN, where G stands for 'gareeb' (poor), Y stands for 'yuva' (youth), A for 'annadata' (farmers) and N for 'nari shakti' (women power). If their power increases, then the country moves forward,'' Nadda said.

Today, there is no vote bank politics but there is only politics of development, he said.

Comparing the present day scenario of Rampur with its past, Nadda said earlier the women were not safe here, traders faced difficulties in doing business and would close their shops before the sunset, and parents were nervous till the time their children, including daughters, safely returned to their homes.

''We know the mafia raj which had prevailed earlier. Today, our daughters are going to their schools and colleges without any fear,'' he said, and added that the picture has changed because of the BJP, and due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He also said electricity has been provided to every village of Rampur, roads are being built under the rural road scheme. Today a new story of development is being written in Rampur.

''There was a time when we used to call Uttar Pradesh a 'BIMARU' state. Today the same state is becoming 'Uttam Pradesh','' Nadda said.

Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, there's a notable shift in the mindset of the people as the nation now fosters self-confidence through trust and good governance, he said.

Nadda added that under the prime minister's leadership, India experienced a responsive and result-oriented government, marked by a 50 per cent rise in GDP per capita and a doubling of capital expenditure, along with a significant increase in FDI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)