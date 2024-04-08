Left Menu

Time to open govt's coffers for common people: Rahul Gandhi

Time to open govt's coffers for common people: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:01 IST
Time to open govt's coffers for common people: Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi dispensation, alleging that it had waived the loans of billionaires, and asserted now the time has come to open the government's coffers for the common people.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore of a few billionaires in one go.

''With this much money, a revolutionary scheme like MGNREGA could have been run for 24 years. Those who ask where the money will come from for Congress' schemes, they hide these figures from you,'' the former Congress chief said.

''Enough of 'kindness towards friends', now is the time to open the government's coffers for the common people,'' he said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and has promised to usher in a number of welfare schemes for the poor if voted to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024