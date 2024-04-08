"Whatever Kangana does in her personal life will not be issue in elections": Congress' Pratibha Singh

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on Monday said that the elections in Mandi Parliamentary Constituency would be fought on the issues of development in the constituency and whatever Kangana eats or whatever she does in her personal life that will not be issue. "I have already started that as state Congress Chief I want to go across the state and give victory to Congress in Parliament and Assembly by elections. We had a detailed meeting with the senior leadership, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, in charge of the party and other leaders were present. I told them that whatever the directions we shall follow and will win the seat. We have won earlier in tough conditions I am sure that we shall win it. As far as Vikramaditya Singh is concerned, all had an opinion that being the young leader he is a face of attraction in the Constituency. Now the High command has accepted the suggestions of the senior leaders and very soon it will be finalized." Pratibha Singh said.

She further said that her husband had also contributed to the Mandi seat. "Whatever she (Kangana) eats and what is her personal life we don't want to comment on. It would be a fight of issues that we have contributed to. My husband Virbhadra Singh ji has also contributed to the area, I have also represented the area thrice that are going to be issued in these elections.," Singh added.

She emphasized that the Congress party will win all Parliamentary and Assembly by-elections. "We shall win this seat based on issues. l a weak, people of the state will decide who is going to be their MP," Pratibha added further.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)