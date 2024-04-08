"DJB lacks accountability": Delhi's Finance Secretary counters Kejriwal govt plea in SC

Delhi government's Principal Finance Secretary on Monday apprised the Supreme Court that Delhi Jal Board received Rs 28,400 crores since 2015-16 adding that the water management body lacks accountability and the funds are not been utilised as per sanctioned conditions. "Despite receiving more than Rs 28,400 crores of rupees from public exchequer (ie GNCTD) since 2015-16, there is no accountability, and the funds are not been used as per sanction conditions, as indicated by the CAG in its report," Delhi government's Principal Finance Secretary said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

Principal Secretary (Finance) reply came on a direction by the top court while dealing with a Delhi Government plea seeking release of Delhi Jal Board funds. "Failure to prepare the balance sheets for the year 2021-22 shows that the financials in the DJB are not appropriately maintained even after passage of almost 2 years. This not only affects financial management but also indicates that something is wrong in the financial system. Due to non preparation of balance sheets, the audit of the DJB could not be undertaken by the CAG for years," the affidavit said.

The affidavit further added that now, it has been informed that Balance sheets for the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 have been prepared and sent to CAG, after intervention of the High Court of Delhi. "This becomes more so worrisome that the CAG audit has been delayed by non-preparation of balance sheets, which needs examination about the conduct of DJB in this regard," the affidavit said.

The Finance secretary also raised questions on water tariffs which have not been increased since February 2018. The official also denied the allegations made by the Delhi Government in the matter. The court was hearing the Delhi Government plea over non releasing of funds to Delhi Jal Board.

In November 2023, Delhi Minister Atishi has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena demanding suspension and disciplinary action against Finance Secretary for allegedly stopping funds of Delhi Jal Board citing non-release of funds can lead to a public health crisis soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)