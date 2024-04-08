Left Menu

Cong had to overcome initial trust deficit in Goa as people were upset with exit of MLAs: Fernandes

Congress candidate from South Goa Viriato Fernandes on Monday said the party struggled to overcome the trust deficit as voters were angry in the wake of the defection of some MLAs in 2019 and 2023.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:36 IST
Congress candidate from South Goa Viriato Fernandes on Monday said the party struggled to overcome the trust deficit as voters were angry in the wake of the defection of some MLAs in 2019 and 2023. ''But people have now realised that the garbage has gone out of the party,'' the former Indian Navy captain told PTI. Fernandes said the Congress had to fight back severe criticism and scepticism initially. ''There was a trust deficit. The party workers and common people had witnessed how a group of MLAs left the party in 2019 and later in 2023,'' he said.

Fernandes said the party leaders initially faced the ire of the people as several MLAs elected by them on the Congress ticket had quit (and joined BJP). ''Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar and other leaders visited every block to interact with the supporters and voters. Initially, everyone was reacting negatively towards us. They were venting their anger towards us. But at last, they were convinced that it was not us, but those who left the party were responsible for their actions,'' he said.

He alleged some MLAs quit Congress for ''money'' while others for ''position''. ''The Congress unit in Goa is now left with loyal leaders and honest people,'' he added.

Fernandes is contesting from the South Goa seat, a Congress bastion. The party has not given a ticket to sitting MP Francisco Sardinha. He is pitted against entrepreneur and BJP candidate Pallavi Dempo in the upcoming elections.

Speaking about his electoral prospects, Fernandes said the Congress would retain the seat with the support of the INDI alliance.

He said AAP leaders have already started campaigning for him. ''The Congress' campaign for South Goa seat began much earlier. We were told by our leaders that we should start campaigning for the party symbol. The candidate could be announced later at any time,'' he recalled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

