Israeli's Lapid says he discussed need for Gaza solution with Blinken
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said he discussed the need for a solution in Gaza, most importantly the release of hostages from Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, in his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.
Lapid, speaking to reporters following the discussion, said a hostage deal is difficult but doable. Israel is also worried about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to avoid hurting people in the Palestinian territory, he added.
