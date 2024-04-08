Left Menu

Israeli's Lapid says he discussed need for Gaza solution with Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:44 IST
Israeli's Lapid says he discussed need for Gaza solution with Blinken
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said he discussed the need for a solution in Gaza, most importantly the release of hostages from Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, in his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Lapid, speaking to reporters following the discussion, said a hostage deal is difficult but doable. Israel is also worried about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the need to avoid hurting people in the Palestinian territory, he added.

