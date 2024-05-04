Candidates battle scorching heat in Bengal elections with light meals, ample fluids

Amid an unforgiving sun pushing mercury levels to record highs in West Bengal this poll season, candidates across political parties, in their efforts to beat the heat, have taken recourse to abundant fluids, juicy fruits and salads to keep themselves hydrated.

April has indeed turned out to be "the cruellest month", to quote American poet T S Eliot, for all stakeholders in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, a phenomenon few could foresee when the Election Commission declared the poll schedule in early March.

Senior politician and BJP nominee from Asansol, one of the state's hottest zones, S S Ahluwalia, shared his views with PTI on the perils of campaigning in the scorching heat.

''I take elections very seriously and I am campaigning for four hours each morning and evening. At times, I am not able to hold the handle of my open-hooded vehicle, which turns so hot that it parches the skin. I wrap a towel around my palm to save injury,'' the 73-year-old leader said.

Citizens of Bengal had a bitter taste of that April "cruelty" on the last day of the month on Tuesday, when Kolkata sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature the city recorded in 50 years.

At Paschim Medinipur's Kalaikunda, where an Air Force Station is located, the mercury touched an unbearable 47.2 degrees Celsius on that day.

Irrespective of their different political hues, candidates are united in their focus on means to stay fit amid adverse climatic conditions.

Since mass outreach campaigns can in no way be sacrificed till voters press EVM buttons, leaders are making sure they remain sufficiently hydrated to keep going in these extreme weather conditions.

Water, fruits, fruit juice and salads are on the diet chart of CPI(M) candidate for the Dakshin Kolkata Lok Sabha seat, Saira Shah Halim. Halim has chosen to avoid the afternoon heat and fixed a daily campaign routine between 7.30 am and 10 am and from 4 pm to 9 pm.

"I am always keeping myself hydrated and to do that I am drinking plenty of water, 'nimbupani' and fruit juice," she told PTI. A light diet consisting of salads, vegetables and curd is admittedly on Halim's "conscious choice" of meals. "I am totally staying away from red meat," she said.

"Keep smiling, keep your body hydrated" is Ahluwalia's mantra to beat the heat.

"I have plenty of water, and water mixed with jaggery powder. At times, I find that a drink made with mixing 'batasa' (a semi-spherical crisp cake made of sugar or molasses) with water is the best way to stay cool and hydrated," he said.

Ahluwalia prefers plain curd with roti and vegetables in the middle of his campaigns in Asansol, which recorded some of the highest temperatures during the summer heatwave in West Bengal. "It was very tough on May 2 when the temperature had reached 45 degrees. My skin has also tanned," the veteran leader said.

The saffron party's candidate from Medinipur Lok Sabha seat, Agnimitra Pal, said she is also depending on the same menu as Ahluwalia to keep going in the heat. "To keep the heat at bay, I am draping Bengal handloom saris, tying my hair in a bun, and enjoying this journey to the fullest. Roti and curd is my food of choice and I am always carrying ORS," she said.

Trinamool Congress heavyweight candidate Saugata Roy, who's contesting from Dum Dum in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, said he is heavily dependent on water to avoid dehydration.

Television grabs from the recent past showed the veteran leader savouring a popsicle while interacting with the electorate during campaigning. Roy said he is also using a hat to avoid exposure to sunlight, and prefers his characteristic white cotton kurta and dhoti for campaigning.

The severe heatwave condition in the southern and western districts of West Bengal is being caused by dry westerly winds and strong solar insolation, the Met Department said. Among other places where the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius over the last few days were Krishnanagar (44 deg C), Bardhaman (44 deg C), Asansol (44.2 deg C), Purulia (43.7 deg C), Jhargram (44 deg C) and Sriniketan (43.6 deg C).

