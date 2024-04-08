Left Menu

Adityanath hails 'ajaatshatru' Gadkari for pursuing development

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called Union Minister and BJP's Nagpur Lok Sabha candidate Nitin Gadkari 'ajaatshatru' (one without enemies).

Addressing a poll rally here, he asked people to ensure Narendra Modi becomes prime minister for a third term saying ''hum unko laayenge jo Ram ko laaye hain'' (we will elect those who built the Ram Temple).

People are fortunate to see the Ram Temple getting built in Ayodhya in their lifetime and it had given people the joy of seeing ''Ram Lalla play Holi'' in the holy town after 500 years, he said.

The Congress could never have built the temple and it could be done only by a nationalist dispensation like the one being led by Modi, the UP CM said.

''Bharat is a centuries old nation but no government since Independence spoke of development, safety and faith. They pursued casteism. However, today, under Modi, development and welfare is taking place without discrimination,'' he said.

Hailing Gadkari, the UP CM said, ''He represents development and is ajaatshatru. He should be elected with a record number of votes.'' Gadkari praised Adityanath for changing the face of UP by maintaining law and order and bringing in industrial and agricultural development.

''Farmers are happy in UP as they are getting dues in time and migration from the state is decreasing due to creation of employment opportunities,'' the Union minister said.

Adityanath also campaigned for Wardha Lok Sabha candidate and sitting MP Ramdas Tadas and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha contestant Sunil Mendhe during the day.

