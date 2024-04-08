"Why Gorakhpur lacks better health facilities?": Samajwadi Party leader Brijesh Kumar Gautam

Left Menu

Samajwadi Party leader Brijesh Kumar Gautam on Monday said that health facilities in Gorakhpur are not in a good shape adding that Bharatiya Janata Party falsely claims of having a good health infrastructure in the nearby areas of Gorakhpur.

Samajwadi Party leader Brijesh Kumar Gautam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party leader Brijesh Kumar Gautam on Monday said that health facilities in Gorakhpur are not in a good shape adding that Bharatiya Janata Party falsely claims of having a good health infrastructure in the nearby areas of Gorakhpur. The remarks of the SP leader came after Samajwadi Party candidate Kajal Nishad was referred to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. This occurred after her health deteriorated on Sunday.

"Why there is no arrangement for treatment of such diseases in and around Gorakhpur. Why Gorakhpur lacks better facilities? Why is that people have to go to Lucknow to get treated? I would like to remind you that Praveen Nishad of Bharatiya Janata Party had to go out of Gorakhpur for treatment due to ill health," Brijesh Kumar Gautam told ANI. Sanjay Nishad, the husband of Kajal Nishad confirmed that she was taken to the hospital and has been kept under medical observation.

Speaking to ANI, her husband, Sanjay Nishad said, "She is being examined by the doctors. Her medical reports will come after some time." The actor-turned-politician Kajal Nishad is in the fray against actor and sitting BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla from the high-profile Gorakhpur seat. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur will vote in the final phase on June 1. (ANI)

