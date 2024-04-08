"PM Modi to address rallies on April 12": Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Rana

Ravinder Rana, Bharatiya Janata Party J-K President on Monday said that PM Modi will address a public meeting in Udhampur on April 12 and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will address a rally in Kathua on April 10. "Like the entire country, there is tremendous enthusiasm about the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The entire area is involved in this election campaign with PM Modi and BJP. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address an election rally in Kathua on April 10. Especially the youth from Udhampur and Samba areas are eager to participate in this rally," Rana said.

"Along with this, PM Modi is going to address a public meeting in Udhampur on April 12. More than two lakh people will participate in that rally. On April 15, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally in Basohli," he added. Further, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president said that Anurag Thakur, Shahnawaz Hussain and Home Minister Amit Shah will also address the rally very soon.

"BJP is gaining ground in entire Jammu and Kashmir. Only BJP is visible among the people. All the people from the opposition parties including Congress have been finished even before the elections. They do not have the public support," Ravinder Rana said. Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir.

PDP leader Sartaj Madni announced that Mehbooba Mufti will contest the general elections from Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Mufti will be in a political battle from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad will be fighting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time after he lost the 2014 General Elections from Udhampur seat. Waheed Parra will contest from the Srinagar seat while former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from the Baramulla seat.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (ANI)

