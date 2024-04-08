Left Menu

BJP files poll code violation complaint against Congress for distributing 'guarantee cards'

BJP files poll code violation complaint against Congress for distributing 'guarantee cards'

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 22:53 IST
BJP files poll code violation complaint against Congress for distributing 'guarantee cards'
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission in Assam, alleging that the Congress violated the model code of conduct by distributing its 'guarantee cards' among the voters.

BJP state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma claimed that the promises made in these cards were ''only with the intention to influence and induce the voters'' in a blatant violation of the code.

He said the Congress promised Rs 1 lakh per year to one female member of every poor family, among others, without disclosing the source of funds.

The distribution of the 'guarantee cards' was launched for the state on Sunday from the Panjabari area in Guwahati.

Sarma, in the complaint, urged the EC to take immediate action against the Congress and its leaders, and also restrain the party from issuing and distributing the cards.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
3
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024