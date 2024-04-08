BJP files poll code violation complaint against Congress for distributing 'guarantee cards'
BJP files poll code violation complaint against Congress for distributing 'guarantee cards'
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission in Assam, alleging that the Congress violated the model code of conduct by distributing its 'guarantee cards' among the voters.
BJP state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma claimed that the promises made in these cards were ''only with the intention to influence and induce the voters'' in a blatant violation of the code.
He said the Congress promised Rs 1 lakh per year to one female member of every poor family, among others, without disclosing the source of funds.
The distribution of the 'guarantee cards' was launched for the state on Sunday from the Panjabari area in Guwahati.
Sarma, in the complaint, urged the EC to take immediate action against the Congress and its leaders, and also restrain the party from issuing and distributing the cards.
ALSO READ
Congress nominates JNU professor, former MLA for two Lok Sabha seats in Manipur
Assam: Congress nominates Uday Shankar Hazarika for Lakhimpur LS seat
There is an anti-incumbency wave against both the state and central governments: Congress in Kerala
Cong LS poll nominee Premlal Ganju has Rs 1 lakh cash in hand
Congress kept Mewat region backward: Haryana CM Saini