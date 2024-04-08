"Candidate for Raver seat will be declared tomorrow": NCP-Sharad Pawar leader Rohini Khadse

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Rohini Khadse on Monday said that after the discussion with the party leaders, the candidate for the Raver Lok Sabha seat will be declared tomorrow. NCP- Sharad Pawar today held a meeting with party leaders to discuss the candidate for the Raver Lok Sabha seat.

Notably, Rohini Khadse is the daughter of senior leader Eknath Khadse, who is speculated to join the BJP in the coming days. "The interested candidate for the Raver Lok Sabha seat was present in the meeting today and after discussing with all of them, the name of our candidate for the Raver seat will be declared tomorrow," Rohini said.

on Eknath Khadse joining the BJP, Rohini Khadse said "He has been working in politics for the last many years and he is capable of deciding where he wants to work. A small worker like me cannot judge his decisions. Here the election is not being fought on any individual. The elections will be fought on the ideology of the parties. They will fight with BJP and we will move forward with the ideology of NCP." NCP- Sharad Pawar state president Jayant Patil also said that a last round of discussion will be done tomorrow followed by the announcement of the candidate.

"Today, we held a meeting to discuss the raver Lok Sabha seat, party leaders from raver and Sharad Pawar were present. All seats have been decided, and a last round of discussion will be done tomorrow followed by an announcement. Our effort is to win all seats," he said. Earlier, NCP (SCP) senior leader and MLC Eknath Khadse announced that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to health issues and that his daughter Rohini Khadse will also not contest from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency in Jalgaon district.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

