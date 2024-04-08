Left Menu

"Candidate for Raver seat will be declared tomorrow": NCP-Sharad Pawar leader Rohini Khadse

NCP- Sharad Pawar state president Jayant Patil also said that a last round of discussion will be done tomorrow followed by the announcement of the candidate.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:05 IST
"Candidate for Raver seat will be declared tomorrow": NCP-Sharad Pawar leader Rohini Khadse
NCP-Sharad Pawar leader Rohini Khadse. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Rohini Khadse on Monday said that after the discussion with the party leaders, the candidate for the Raver Lok Sabha seat will be declared tomorrow. NCP- Sharad Pawar today held a meeting with party leaders to discuss the candidate for the Raver Lok Sabha seat.

Notably, Rohini Khadse is the daughter of senior leader Eknath Khadse, who is speculated to join the BJP in the coming days. "The interested candidate for the Raver Lok Sabha seat was present in the meeting today and after discussing with all of them, the name of our candidate for the Raver seat will be declared tomorrow," Rohini said.

on Eknath Khadse joining the BJP, Rohini Khadse said "He has been working in politics for the last many years and he is capable of deciding where he wants to work. A small worker like me cannot judge his decisions. Here the election is not being fought on any individual. The elections will be fought on the ideology of the parties. They will fight with BJP and we will move forward with the ideology of NCP." NCP- Sharad Pawar state president Jayant Patil also said that a last round of discussion will be done tomorrow followed by the announcement of the candidate.

"Today, we held a meeting to discuss the raver Lok Sabha seat, party leaders from raver and Sharad Pawar were present. All seats have been decided, and a last round of discussion will be done tomorrow followed by an announcement. Our effort is to win all seats," he said. Earlier, NCP (SCP) senior leader and MLC Eknath Khadse announced that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to health issues and that his daughter Rohini Khadse will also not contest from the Raver Lok Sabha constituency in Jalgaon district.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024