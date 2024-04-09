Left Menu

PM Modi to hold election campaigns in UP, MP and Tamil Nadu today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit at 11 am today. He will also campaign for BJP in Madhya Pradesh's Naxal-affected Balaghat. In the evening, the PM will also hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's South Chennai and Central Chennai.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 09:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit at 11 am today. He will also campaign for BJP in Madhya Pradesh's Naxal-affected Balaghat today.

Notably, this will be PM Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last three days. The BJP has fielded Bharti Pardhi, a new face, from Balaghat, replacing the incumbent MP, Dhal Singh Bisen currently representing the party from the constituency. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi kicked off the party's election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by holding a grand roadshow in Jabalpur in which people gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road and showered petals on the Prime Minister.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also accompanied Prime Minister Modi on the occasion. The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat.

PM Modi is also slated to hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's South Chennai and Central Chennai in the evening. The BJP has fielded former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Tamilachi Thangapandian in South Chennai. The party has fielded Vinoj P Selvam against DMK's Dayanidhi Maran in Central Chennai.

The Prime Minister will be in Tamil Nadu for two days. He will be attending two public meetings in the state on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

