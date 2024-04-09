AAP's Sanjay Singh to hold meeting with CM Mann and party MLAs during visit to Punjab

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will on Tuesday visit Punjab and meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs, sources said.

In the absence of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, Singh and Mann have the big responsibility of steering the party's election campaign on their shoulders, they said.

''Singh will be visiting Punjab today. He will be going to Mann's residence. The Punjab chief minister was recently blessed with a baby girl and Singh will meet the newborn,'' an AAP source said.

Singh and Mann will hold a meeting with AAP MLAs regarding the Lok Sabha elections, the sources said.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)