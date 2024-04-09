AAP's Sanjay Singh to hold meeting with CM Mann and party MLAs during visit to Punjab
The Punjab chief minister was recently blessed with a baby girl and Singh will meet the newborn, an AAP source said.Singh and Mann will hold a meeting with AAP MLAs regarding the Lok Sabha elections, the sources said.Polling for Punjabs 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will on Tuesday visit Punjab and meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs, sources said.
In the absence of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, Singh and Mann have the big responsibility of steering the party's election campaign on their shoulders, they said.
''Singh will be visiting Punjab today. He will be going to Mann's residence. The Punjab chief minister was recently blessed with a baby girl and Singh will meet the newborn,'' an AAP source said.
Singh and Mann will hold a meeting with AAP MLAs regarding the Lok Sabha elections, the sources said.
Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Delhi
- Mann
- Lok Sabha
- Bhagwant Mann
- the party's
- Sanjay Singh
- Punjab
- Arvind
ALSO READ
Goa Cong leaders called to Delhi to discuss names for state's two Lok Sabha seats
Chirag Paswan's party to declare Lok Sabha poll candidates 'immediately' after Holi
Assam: MLA Bharat Chandra Narah quits Congress after wife fails to get Lok Sabha ticket
Mining baron Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Odisha: BJP leader Kharabela Swain says he would contest Balasore Lok Sabha seat as Independent