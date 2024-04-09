Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi engages with women gathering 'mahua' flowers in MP, inquires about their challenges

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with women collecting mahua flowers in a forest near Umaria town in Madhya Pradesh and asked about their problems and challenges, a senior party leader said.The women also took photos with Gandhi on the occasion.The mahua trees are found in abundance in dense forests of MP and are a chief source of livelihood for tribal communities.On Monday, former Congress president Gandhi addressed rallies in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni and Mandla districts during campaigning for his party candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-04-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi engages with women gathering 'mahua' flowers in MP, inquires about their challenges
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted with women collecting 'mahua' flowers in a forest near Umaria town in Madhya Pradesh and asked about their problems and challenges, a senior party leader said.

The women also took photos with Gandhi on the occasion.

The mahua trees are found in abundance in dense forests of MP and are a chief source of livelihood for tribal communities.

On Monday, former Congress president Gandhi addressed rallies in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni and Mandla districts during campaigning for his party candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While Gandhi was travelling on Tuesday morning, he saw some women collecting mahua flowers in a forest near Umaria town. ''Soon after watching the women collecting mahua in the forest, Gandhi stopped his vehicle, reached in the midst of them and asked about their problems and challenges,'' the Congress leader said.

Later, Gandhi left for his onward destination. The Wayanad Lok Sabha member had to stay overnight in MP's Shahdol district. His helicopter could not take off on Monday due to inclement weather, a Congress functionary earlier said.

A police official, however, said a fuel tanker that was supposed to reach Shahdol for refueling of the helicopter did not reach on time and that's why the chopper was unable to take off.

Senior BJP leader and former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday evening took a jibe by claiming Gandhi's party and his helicopter had run out of fuel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024