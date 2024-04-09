Give your best in fight for students' rights, says NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar

Left Menu

Kanhaiya Kumar, national in-charge of the Congress student wing National Students Union of India, on Tuesday urged its members to give their best in the fight for students rights. This is a crucial time for our nation and I urge you to give your best in fighting for the rights of students, he said.

Kanhaiya Kumar, national in-charge of the Congress' student wing National Students Union of India, on Tuesday urged its members to give their best in the fight for students' rights. Kumar was addressing the members on the occasion of the NSUI's 54th Foundation Day celebration at its headquarters here. ''You all are the future leaders of the Congress party. This is a crucial time for our nation and I urge you to give your best in fighting for the rights of students,'' he said. NSUI national president Varun Choudhary also spoke at the event and emphasised the commitment of the Congress party to scrap the Agnipath recruitment scheme if it is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Agnipath scheme, announced by the Centre on June 14, 2022, provided for the recruitment of youngsters in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half to 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

