Bulgaria's president appoints caretaker government, calls snap vote for June 9
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 09-04-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 12:17 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev appointed a caretaker government on Tuesday led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, and set June 9 as the date for snap elections, the BTA news agency reported.
The parliamentary vote is set to coincide with elections for Bulgaria's members of the European Parliament, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bulgaria
- BTA news
- Dimitar Glavchev
- Rumen Radev
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bulgaria's prime minister-designate withdraws after talks between political coalitions fail
Bulgarian authorities seize 170 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment from Ecuador
Bulgarian cruise ship crashes into wall on Danube in Austria, injuring 11
Passport checks for air travellers lifted as Bulgaria and Romania join EU's Schengen
Romania and Bulgaria partially join Europe's Schengen travel zone, but checks at land borders remain