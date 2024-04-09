Kremlin: Putin focused on floods but won't visit Orenburg

Floods in Russia are in the centre of President Vladimir Putin's attention as difficult days are ahead, but he has no plans to visit the Orenburg region heavily affected by the disaster, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin discussed the matter with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the president of neighbouring Kazakhstan which has also been heavily hit by the floods, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

