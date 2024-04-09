"People will never forget how Nehru said 'bye-bye' to Assam during 1962 Chinese aggression": Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the previous government at the Centre on Tuesday, alleging that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru left Assam and Arunachal Pradesh 'forsaken' during the 1962 Chinese aggression. Addressing a public rally in Assam's Lakhimpur, the union minister said that China could not encroach a single inch of land under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They are talking about the culture of Assam now...the people of Assam and Arunachal will never forget the 1962 Chinese aggression. Nehru said 'bye-bye to Assam during that time. Now, the change is that China couldn't encroach a single inch of land under the Modi government. We showed some courage and stopped China for the 45 days in Doklam," Shah said. Taking a jab at the opposition bloc, INDIA, the union home minister said that Assam will become a developed state like other states in the country if the BJP is elected to power again for its third term.

"You will have to decide on April 19 as to who will be your MP, which party will form the government and who shall be the next Prime Minister. You have two options. One is the INDI alliance under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and on the other side, you have the BJP under Narendra Modi's leadership..." "...I want to tell you today that in the coming days, Assam will become a developed state like other states in the country...For years, the Congress party had left the Ram Mandir issue hanging. It was during PM Modi's time that the judgement came, 'bhoomi poojan' happened and finally, on January 22, the 'pranpratishtha' took place," he added.

He also said that the Narendra Modi government secured India's border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

