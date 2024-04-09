Left Menu

"People will never forget how Nehru said 'bye-bye' to Assam during 1962 Chinese aggression": Home Minister Amit Shah

"They are talking about the culture of Assam now...the people of Assam and Arunachal will never forget the 1962 Chinese aggression. Nehru said 'bye-bye to Assam during that time. Now, the change is that China couldn't encroach a single inch of land under the Modi government. We showed some courage and stopped China for the 45 days in Doklam," Shah said.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 15:45 IST
"People will never forget how Nehru said 'bye-bye' to Assam during 1962 Chinese aggression": Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the previous government at the Centre on Tuesday, alleging that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru left Assam and Arunachal Pradesh 'forsaken' during the 1962 Chinese aggression. Addressing a public rally in Assam's Lakhimpur, the union minister said that China could not encroach a single inch of land under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They are talking about the culture of Assam now...the people of Assam and Arunachal will never forget the 1962 Chinese aggression. Nehru said 'bye-bye to Assam during that time. Now, the change is that China couldn't encroach a single inch of land under the Modi government. We showed some courage and stopped China for the 45 days in Doklam," Shah said. Taking a jab at the opposition bloc, INDIA, the union home minister said that Assam will become a developed state like other states in the country if the BJP is elected to power again for its third term.

"You will have to decide on April 19 as to who will be your MP, which party will form the government and who shall be the next Prime Minister. You have two options. One is the INDI alliance under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and on the other side, you have the BJP under Narendra Modi's leadership..." "...I want to tell you today that in the coming days, Assam will become a developed state like other states in the country...For years, the Congress party had left the Ram Mandir issue hanging. It was during PM Modi's time that the judgement came, 'bhoomi poojan' happened and finally, on January 22, the 'pranpratishtha' took place," he added.

He also said that the Narendra Modi government secured India's border with Bangladesh and stopped infiltration. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024