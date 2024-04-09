"Surprised..." Former Karnataka Deputy CM over security breach during Siddaramaiah's election campaign

Karnataka's former Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling Congress in the state after a man carrying a gun in a holster approached Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was campaigning for polls inside an open vehicle. Narayan said the incident marked "failure of law and order" in the state.

Speaking to the reporters here, the BJP leader expressed his concern over the breach in the Chief Minister's security and said that he was "surprised" over the incident. "I'm surprised. You should see the background, in what condition he has been given exemption. This is questionable. Breach of security exposes and sends a wrong message about how law and order have been handled. Complete failure of law and order since Congress has come to power. There's a complete lapse and failure of security," Ashwath Narayan said.

Stating that the BJP fears "disturbance" during the Lok Sabha elections and his party has requested the Election Commission to ensure deployment of paramilitary forces, especially in Bangalore Rural Parliamentary Constituency. "We feel that there's going to be a lot of disturbance in law and order which will reduce the voting percentage. We need to send a very clear message. There should not be any fear and the election is the right time to send a message. To send a strong message we have requested the Election Commission to ensure that paramilitary forces are deployed especially in Bangalore Rural Parliamentary Constituency," the former Karnataka minister said.

The incident took place at Bhairasandra in the city when Siddaramaiah was campaigning for Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Sowmya Reddy. The man, whom police identified as Riyaz, suddenly climbed into the vehicle with a gun fastened to his waist. Raising slogans in support of Congress, Riyaz garlanded Reddy, his daughter Sowmya and others.

As he was getting down from the vehicle, Siddaramaiah and others in the vehicle noticed the gun. In a post on the microblogging site 'X', the BJP targeted the chief minister, saying this proves that "those who garland" Siddaramaiah are hooligans, rowdies and street thugs.

"Gun-wielding rowdies, who used to be seen in the birthday posters, are now posing in front of the society with guns and garlands the CM and deputy chief minister in the rallies. Although the election code of conduct is in force, they are carrying guns and demonstrating like this to intimidate voters in the area," the party said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)