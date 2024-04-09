Congress accuses BJP candidate Mungantiwar of giving 'hate' speech, writes to EC

The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday accused BJP candidate from Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat Sudhir Mungantiwar of violating the election code of conduct by delivering a ''hate'' speech and demanded that his nomination be cancelled.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said while giving a speech on Monday as part of his campaigning, Mungantiwar engaged in ''spreading hate, lowering dignity of women, defamation, dissemination of misinformation and creating enmity among different groups''.

''These actions not only violate the model code of conduct and electoral rules but also demonstrate a blatant disregard for ethical campaigning practices and democratic norms,'' he alleged in the letter.

Londhe demanded that the candidature of Mungantiwar, a state cabinet minister, from Chandrapur be cancelled and a ban be imposed on him from contesting future elections.

Meanwhile, an unfazed Mungantiwar took to social media platform X to dub the letter as a ''mischief'' and asserted he just reminded the Congress of atrocities it committed in 1984, when it was in power at the Centre.

''Congress cannot hide from people for the atrocities it committed. I will always speak against the dictatorial rule of Congress and will not be scared by such mischiefs,'' said the BJP minister.

