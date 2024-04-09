Left Menu

Congress accuses BJP candidate Mungantiwar of giving 'hate' speech, writes to EC

Congress accuses BJP candidate Mungantiwar of giving 'hate' speech, writes to EC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:28 IST
Congress accuses BJP candidate Mungantiwar of giving 'hate' speech, writes to EC
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday accused BJP candidate from Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat Sudhir Mungantiwar of violating the election code of conduct by delivering a ''hate'' speech and demanded that his nomination be cancelled.

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said while giving a speech on Monday as part of his campaigning, Mungantiwar engaged in ''spreading hate, lowering dignity of women, defamation, dissemination of misinformation and creating enmity among different groups''.

''These actions not only violate the model code of conduct and electoral rules but also demonstrate a blatant disregard for ethical campaigning practices and democratic norms,'' he alleged in the letter.

Londhe demanded that the candidature of Mungantiwar, a state cabinet minister, from Chandrapur be cancelled and a ban be imposed on him from contesting future elections.

Meanwhile, an unfazed Mungantiwar took to social media platform X to dub the letter as a ''mischief'' and asserted he just reminded the Congress of atrocities it committed in 1984, when it was in power at the Centre.

''Congress cannot hide from people for the atrocities it committed. I will always speak against the dictatorial rule of Congress and will not be scared by such mischiefs,'' said the BJP minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024