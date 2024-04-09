BJP's Jai Ram Thakur ignored Hamirpur, alleges Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur alleging that he had ignored the Hamirpur constituency during the BJP rule and when he was heading the government.

Making an indirect reference to some old videos of the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, actor Kangana Ranaut, the chief minister said eating beef is a sin in 'Sanatan Dharma'.

''It is not allowed in our religion. If someone has talked about eating beef, then only he can tell about it,'' he added.

Talking to media persons here, Sukhu alleged that Thakur did not remember the Hamirpur district and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal during his tenure as chief minister from 2017 to 2022 but is now seeking Dhumal's blessings to avoid the defeat of the Congress rebels contesting on BJP tickets.

''If Jairam had taken care of Hamirpur, then a new bus stand would have been built in Hamirpur,'' he said, and added that now Thakur is doing ''drama'' by coming to Hamirpur so that he can ''save'' his face in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly byelections.

Accusing Thakur of ''murdering'' democracy by ''buying'' the Congress MLAs with money power, Sukhu said the people of the state are aware of the happenings in the recent past and would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Sukhu exhorted the party workers to expose the ''misdeeds'' of the BJP and its leaders and launch a mass movement against the BJP's unsuccessful attempt to ''topple'' the state government by using the money power.

''The people of Hamirpur district are in my heart and mind,'' the chief minister said, claiming that the Congress government has fulfilled five out of 10 guarantees.

He asked the party workers to make the general public aware of the works done in the past 15 months.

Sukhu said the Congress government will bring revolutionary changes in Himachal Pradesh and make it one of the powerful and leading states of India.

