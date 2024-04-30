Fatal Crash in Gurugram as SUV Impacts Road Sweeping Vehicle
In Gurugram, a 32-year-old driver, Abhinav Sharma, was fatally injured in a collision between his car and a road sweeper belonging to the Municipal Corporation. Despite receiving medical attention, Sharma succumbed to his injuries. His remains were released to his family after a postmortem examination.
A 32-year-old man was killed after his car collided with a road sweeping machine of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), police said on Monday.
Abhinav Sharma, a resident of Malibu Towne and owner of a factory, succumbed to injuries on Sunday night, a day after the accident at the Vatika underpass on Sohna road, they said.
His body was handed over to his family members after postmortem on Monday, police said.
