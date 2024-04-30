Left Menu

Fatal Crash in Gurugram as SUV Impacts Road Sweeping Vehicle

In Gurugram, a 32-year-old driver, Abhinav Sharma, was fatally injured in a collision between his car and a road sweeper belonging to the Municipal Corporation. Despite receiving medical attention, Sharma succumbed to his injuries. His remains were released to his family after a postmortem examination.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-04-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 00:16 IST
A 32-year-old man was killed after his car collided with a road sweeping machine of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), police said on Monday.

Abhinav Sharma, a resident of Malibu Towne and owner of a factory, succumbed to injuries on Sunday night, a day after the accident at the Vatika underpass on Sohna road, they said.

His body was handed over to his family members after postmortem on Monday, police said.

