Modi also carried a small cutout of the BJPs symbol, the Lotus.The 2 km roadshow --from Panagal Park to Teynampet here took about 45 minutes and the PM was seen constantly smiling and waving at the people, many of whom raised Bharat Mata ki jai and Modi, Modi slogans to greet the leader. Many were seen carrying placards in support of the BJP and the PM.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:40 IST
PM Modi leads massive roadshow in Chennai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took out a well-attended roadshow in the city's T Nagar locality, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and the saffron party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai parliamentary segments.

Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from South Chennai while Vinoj P Selvam and RC Paul Kanagaraj are the party's picks from Central Chennai and North Chennai, respectively.

Dressed in a white shirt and the traditional 'veshti' (dhoti) and 'angavastram' (shawl), the PM stood atop a decorated car and waved at his supporters who lined up on either side of the road. Modi also carried a small cutout of the BJP's symbol, the Lotus.

The 2 km roadshow --from Panagal Park to Teynampet here took about 45 minutes and the PM was seen constantly smiling and waving at the people, many of whom raised ''Bharat Mata ki jai'' and ''Modi, Modi'' slogans to greet the leader. Many were seen carrying placards in support of the BJP and the PM. Eager supporters also showered flower petals on the Prime Minister.

Cultural events, including a nadaswaram (a wind instrument) recital was staged.

After an overnight stay here, Modi will address election rallies in Vellore, near here and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday in support of NDA candidates, including Annamalai, union minister L Murugan and Soumya Anbumani of ally PMK.

Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, besides the lone Puducherry segment, will be held on April 19 and the saffron party is hopeful of putting up a better electoral show, although it has no members in the outgoing House.

BJP is leading a non-DMK, non-AIADMK bloc and its constituents include the Pattali Makkal Katchi and former union minister GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar.

The PM, according to Annamalai earlier, is likely to visit the state again after April 12 for electioneering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

