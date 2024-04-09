Left Menu

Boxer Vijender Singh meets BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi

Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, met party president JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:43 IST
Boxer Vijender Singh meets BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi
Vijender Singh meets BJP president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after quitting the Congress, Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, met party president JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday. "Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh ji, who joined the BJP in New Delhi today, called on the BJP National President JP Nadda ji to seek his guidance and best wishes," Office of JP Nadda posted on X.

In a major blow to the Congress party, boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 3 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Vijender Singh joined the BJP at an event held at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of the party's National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde.

Singh asserted to 'serve people' after joining the BJP. "I have joined the BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people," he said.

The boxer-turned-politician had earlier in 2023 come in support of the protesting wrestlers who alleged sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Saran Singh. The Congress defector contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the grand old party's ticket against the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and the Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha from the South Delhi constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024