Trump, UK's Cameron discuss NATO defense spending in Florida meeting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:20 IST
Donald Trump and British Foreign Minister David Cameron had dinner on Monday at the Republican presidential candidate's Florida home, where they discussed "the need for NATO countries to meet their defense spending requirements," Trump's campaign said in a statement.
The two also discussed "the upcoming U.S. and UK elections, policy matters specific to Brexit ... and ending the killing in Ukraine," the statement said.
