Ecuador ex-vice president Glas to be discharged from hospital, says prisons agency

Former Ecuadorean vice president Jorge Glas will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday and his health is within normal parameters, the SNAI prisons agency said in a statement.

Glas, already twice convicted of corruption and now facing fresh charges, was arrested on Friday after a raid by police on Mexico's Quito embassy, where he had been living since December.

He was hospitalized on Monday.

