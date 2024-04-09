Ecuador ex-vice president Glas to be discharged from hospital, says prisons agency
Reuters | Quito | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:36 IST
Former Ecuadorean vice president Jorge Glas will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday and his health is within normal parameters, the SNAI prisons agency said in a statement.
Glas, already twice convicted of corruption and now facing fresh charges, was arrested on Friday after a raid by police on Mexico's Quito embassy, where he had been living since December.
He was hospitalized on Monday.
