Ecuador ex-vice president Glas to be discharged from hospital, says prisons agency

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:36 IST
Ecuador ex-vice president Glas to be discharged from hospital, says prisons agency
  • Ecuador

Former Ecuadorean vice president Jorge Glas will be discharged from hospital on Tuesday and his health is within normal parameters, the SNAI prisons agency said in a statement.

Glas, already twice convicted of corruption and now facing fresh charges, was arrested on Friday after a raid by police on Mexico's Quito embassy, where he had been living since December.

He was hospitalized on Monday.

