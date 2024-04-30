Jharkhand Class-12 Board Results 2023: Exceptional Performance with 85.48% Passing Rate

The class 12 results of the science, commerce and arts stream examination conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) were declared on Tuesday with 85.48 per cent students clearing the test.

JAC chairman Anil Mahto declared the results in the presence of state school education and literacy department secretary Uma Shankar Singh.

Mahto said that 72.70 per cent students in science, 90.60 per cent in commerce and the highest 93.16 per cent students in arts passed the examination.

The results, however, dropped by around three per cent compared to the previous year. In 2023, overall results in all three streams were 88.67 per cent in 2023.

Girls have outshone in two streams—arts and commerce, while boys outperformed girls by a negligible margin in the science stream. Girls' pass percentage in Arts and Commerce were at 94.22 per cent and 93.46 per cent respectively compared to boys whose pass percentage were at 91.68 per cent and 88.40 per cent respectively.

In the Science stream, 72.72 per cent boys passed the examination compared to 72.67 per cent girls.

''In the Science stream, the results of physics and chemistry were not satisfactory. We need to work in these subjects to improve the results in future,'' Singh said.

Speaking about the overall decline in results, he said that when the pattern changes, it also reflects in results. ''A slight three per cent results dropped compared to the previous year, as the examinations were not taken in OMR sheets this time,'' he said.

