Left Menu

Khadse sees no future with Sharad Pawar so he is returning to BJP: NCP leader Praful Patel

The former cabinet minister joined the undivided NCP in 2020 and was later elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.After the NCP suffered a vertical split in July 2023, he remained with party founder Sharad Pawar.Speaking at a rally, Patel said, Eknath Khadse switched over to the NCP because of rift with some BJP leaders.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:47 IST
Khadse sees no future with Sharad Pawar so he is returning to BJP: NCP leader Praful Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's heart was always with the BJP and he is returning to his parent party as he saw no political future in the Sharad Pawar-founded outfit that he joined in 2020, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said on Tuesday.

Khadse, an MLC of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), has said he would be returning to the BJP later this month, nearly four years after he quit the saffron outfit with which he was associated for decades. The former cabinet minister joined the undivided NCP in 2020 and was later elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

After the NCP suffered a vertical split in July 2023, he remained with party founder Sharad Pawar.

Speaking at a rally, Patel said, ''Eknath Khadse switched over to the NCP because of rift with some BJP leaders. But his heart was always with the previous party (BJP). It became apparent that he would return to the BJP when the party re-nominated his daughter-in-law and Member of Parliament Raksha Khadse from the Raver constituency (in Jalgaon district).'' ''Khadse also realised that he has no political future with Sharad Pawar,'' said the former Union minister, who aligned with deputy CM Ajit Pawar when the NCP split in July 2023.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is an ally of the BJP.

A few days ago, Khadse, while announcing his plans to return to the BJP, had also expressed his gratitude towards Sharad Pawar for helping him during his difficult times.

A powerful minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government (2014-19), Khadse resigned from the cabinet in 2016 over allegations of irregularities in a land deal in Pune district.

The 71-year-old politician later quit the BJP citing differences with Fadnavis, who is now a deputy CM in the Shiv Sena-led government, and joined the undivided NCP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024