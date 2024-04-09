Chandrababu Naidu seeks donations for TDP; launches website

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday sought donations from the people of Andhra Pradesh for the party in the run-up to the polls, observing that the party's victory is more important to the state than itself.

The opposition leader noted TDP is a part of the lives of Telugu people and said donating to the party is akin to partaking in its running.

''For the growth of the state, for the future of our children and for our Telugu Desam (TDP) we brought out a website (tdpforandhra.com) and through this you can easily donate money,'' Naidu said in a post on X.

Launched today, the website will enable people to donate funds in the denominations of Rs 99, Rs 999, Rs 9,999, Rs 19,999, Rs 99,999 and others.

The former CM made the first donation of Rs 99,999 and said this gesture will empower a party which is striving to rebuild the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Mangalagiri, Naidu assured he will continue the government volunteer system on coming to power with enhanced salary.

He promised a salary of Rs 10,000 per month to volunteers, compared to the Rs 5,000 they are receiving now after the NDA forms the government in the southern state. The ruling YSRCP introduced the ward and village volunteer system in 2019 as a decentralised governance delivery mechanism, entailing a volunteer, who oversees 50 households, to go to the threshold of the beneficiary to hand deliver welfare pensions and other schemes. Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh on May 13 and the counting of votes is on June 4.

