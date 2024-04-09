Left Menu

Former Venezuelan oil, finance ministers arrested in PDVSA corruption case, AG says

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 09-04-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 22:34 IST
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's former oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, once one of the most influential officials in President Nicolas Maduro's government, has been arrested in a corruption probe into state oil company PDVSA, the attorney general said on Tuesday.

Former finance minister Simon Zerpa has also been detained.

El Aissami, surprisingly resigned in March 2023 amid a wide anti-corruption probe ordered by Maduro, which has been mainly focused on wrongdoing at PDVSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

