Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP member handed packet to NIA officer, hints at understanding between party, NIA

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that a BJP member conducted a meeting with NIA officials and a BJP guy went to "NIA officer's house and handed over a packet to him hinting of some understanding between the BJP and NIA". Abhishek Banerjee said, "We will definitely go (to the Supreme Court). We want to tell those who are in favour of NIA and saying that no meeting took place, that the BJP guy who had gone to the NIA officer's house had a packet in his hand and when he left, he did not have the packet in hand. We will also give high-quality footage of this to the Supreme Court. Whatever he has to say, he can say it in the court."

He said that BJP is frightened that it cannot defeat the opposition in the polls so it is resorting to unfair means to win the elections. "BJP is arresting sitting chief ministers. Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in the Saradha scam but the ED and CBI did not even interrogate him where as the sitting CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED. BJP will face worse defeat compared to what it faced in 2021 in West Bengal," he added.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the NIA and CBI are the BJP's brothers. "You have NIA in one pocket and CBI in another pocket. ED in one pocket and income tax in another pocket. The NIA and CBI are the BJP's brothers. ED and income tax are the BJP's fund collection boxes," Banerjee said, speaking at a public event at Bankura.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

