"Lalu Yadav corrupt, lives only for family": Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary rips into former CM

Launching a no-hokds-barred attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday said the latter was a 'corrupt' leader who lives only for his family. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the BJP leader said, "Lalu Yarad no longer holds sway over people with what he says or does. He tries to spread communal discord...it is an old habit with him. He has been doing it for a long time. The people of Bihar know that he is corrupt and lives only for his family. He can never work for anyone outside his family."

Meanwhile, the RJD, on Wednesday, released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Lalu's daughter, Bima Bharti, was fielded from the Purnia seat while Rohini Acharya will contest the Saran seat, where she will fight with sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The party also fielded Misa Bharti from the Patliputra constituency. Jai Prakash Yadav will contest from Banka and Vijay Kumar Shukla from Vaishali.

The list features the names of 22 candidates for the upcoming seven-phased elections. Earlier, on April 2, Choudhary asked whether Lalu knew what a policy was, while daring him to name one policy that was started by him and discontinued by the present chief minister, Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary added, "Does Lalu Yadav know what a policy is? Name one policy that he started in his 15-year rule as chief minister. Name one policy that was started by him and discontinued by Nitish Kumar?" Meanwhile, on RJD Chief Lalu Yadav's recent visit to Hariharnath temple in Bihar's Saran district, Choudhary on April 1, said it was the 'fear' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was making the politicians in the Opposotion camp turn to God.

"It was the fear of PM Modi that drove him to the temple and seek divine refuge. I wish Lalu-ji stays healthy. However, his defeat is inevitable," he said. Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bihar deputy chief minister said, earlier, Nitish Kumar and PM Modi pair will bring victory to the BJP in all 40 seats in Bihar.

Bihar will see polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held in four seats. Another 5 seats will go to polls between phases 2 and 5. In Phases 6 and 7, polling will be held for 8 seats each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

