PM Modi to hold election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

PM Modi set to address two election rallies in Tamil Nadu on April 10 in support of NDA candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Rallies to be held in Vellore and Mettupalayam, including BJP state president K Annamalai and Soumya Anbumani of PMK. Candidates contesting from Coimbatore and Dharmapuri.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 08:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address two election rallies in Tamil Nadu, where the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled on April 19.
The PM, who held a roadshow here on Tuesday, will address rallies in Vellore and Mettupalayam (Coimbatore), in support of NDA candidates, including BJP state president K Annamalai and Soumya Anbumani of ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
While Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore, Soumya, wife of PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, is fighting from Dharmapuri.
