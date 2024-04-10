Left Menu

Tragedy strikes Hong Kong as fire claims lives of 5 and injures 27 in residential building

A fire in a large, mostly residential building in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning killed at least five people and left another 27 injured.The blaze in the New Lucky House in the Jordan neighborhood was extinguished later in the morning, but police said people inside the building still were calling for help.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-04-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 10:32 IST
Tragedy strikes Hong Kong as fire claims lives of 5 and injures 27 in residential building

A fire in a large, mostly residential building in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning killed at least five people and left another 27 injured.

The blaze in the New Lucky House in the Jordan neighborhood was extinguished later in the morning, but police said people inside the building still were calling for help. Firefighters had rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire at 7:53 a.m., authorities said. Three males and two females were killed, police said.

Local media including the South China Morning Post reported the fire started at a gym on the first floor. The New Lucky House has 200 units and was built in 1964.

Eric Chan, the Chief Secretary for Administration, said he was shocked and saddened by the blaze and told reporters there would be an investigation into the cause of the fire.

