"There's compromise between Congress and AMIM," says TPCC gen secy Feroz Khan

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Mohammed Feroz Khan opened up about his candidature in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, saying he won't be contesting in the polls and there is a 'compromise' between the AIMIM and the Congress party. On being asked about the announcement of Hyderabad Congress candidates and the possibility of him contesting in the polls, Feroz Khan said, "Me, no. There is a compromise between the AIMIM and Congress party, so I am not in the race. The High Command Mallikarjun Kharge will decide."

He also said that the Congress party is the most powerful in Telangana. "If we are not able to implement the schemes we promised, don't vote for us. Congress is the most powerful party in Telangana and it will be winning more than 13 seats here," said Feroz Khan.

When asked about when the candidates from the remaining seats will be announced, Congress leader Feroz Khan told ANI, "The candidates for the Khammam and Hyderabad seats will be finalised soon. The declaration will be made in a couple of days." Reacting to the same, BJP Hyderabad Lok Sabha Candidate Madhavi Latha said, "We have been listening to news from yesterday where Feroz Khan is saying that Congress and AIMIM have openly come together."

"When they are saying they are together, how can you say that the BJP is the B team of MIM? The Congress and the BJP are against each other. So tell me, how is MIM the BJP B team? AIMIM is B team of I.N.D.I.A., that's for sure. The Telangana government is openly saying that they are together. Now it's time for people to understand that AIMIM is the B team of Congress," said the BJP candidate. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who visited Telangana, while addressing 'Jana Jatara Sabha', listed the five guarantees (Nyay) in the party's manifesto.

In an address to supporters on Saturday, he said the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections represents the voices of the people across the country, adding that it was drafted after taking on board the suggestions of millions from the far corners of the nation. Notably, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held across seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

The general election in Telangana will be held on May 13 to elect 17 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)